The 1st Memorial Anniversary Celebration for Big Wolf and Riz

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- PGWWM, Bandoola Mgmt Group World Wide Ent & Lazarus Flow Ent will gather together and bring you the event of the decade with industry friends in tow on November 11th 2012 to honor the life of two of NYC's fallen soldiers and staples in Hip Hop History Anthony 'Big Wolf' Jones and Lamont 'Riz' Girdy. True Hip Hop heads know that you can't properly explore Hip hop's past without mentioning Wolf or Riz. Wolf Known to most as the former Bodyguard of Sean P. Diddy Combs but long before Badboy Records there was Wolf, Puff and Butt Naked Productions Club event team. Wolf was so much more, a Father, a son, a mentor and a great friend. Riz, a childhood friend of Wolf, charismatic also known in the music industry for his presence and demeanor, their deaths left a cloud over the industry and a hole in the hearts of many friends and loved ones.



One such friend Mr. Phil Gates is joining forces with Mama Wolf aka Barbara Jones to bring you this event in which Wolf and Riz will be remembered and celebrated. Perhaps by coiencidence but this event will be the 9th anniversary since that fateful night in Atlanta. The number 9 represents power and leadership.



The night promises to be poweful indeed with friendly faces and good vibes. The celebration will take place in NYC's beautiful Latin Quarters located at 511 Lexington Ave. New York, NY 10017. This event will have media/press coverage as well as be taped for an upcoming television special to be announced that night and will air on ABC Live Well Thanksgiving day 6:30pm-7pm and an extended special on December 1st Noon – 1pm, just one of many surprises to come so make sure you look your best!



Special performances by



Chi Ali (welcome home)

BK Cavalli

Castro & GF

Stax

Strictly Roots ft Grand Puba

S.C Money ft Vado & Papoose

Special Live Feed Performance from Shyne



We also remember:

Lil Wolf

Heavy D

Terminator

Jason

Kwame

Stephen David

Blue

Kirk Wright

Cyril

Jimmy Keesley

Joey Mathews

Jamal aka Marley

Trent

Grady

Eric Von Zip



This is an invite only affair!



Dress Code Black & White Colored Attire!!!



Heels, Skirts, Slacks, Jeans, Shoes, Track suits button ups...All are welcomed just must be Black &

White!



Email lazarusflowent@gmail.com to RSVP!

Admission is 'Free 'Cause that's how we do it in the V!'



