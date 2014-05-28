The 2-20 Family of Companies Welcomes Dan Quinn as Senior VP of Sales

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The 2-20 Family of Companies is pleased to welcome Dan Quinn as their new Senior Vice President of Sales. Bringing over thirty five years of experience in the Information Management Industry to assist the 2-20 Family of Companies which include Arizona Records Storage Center, Certified Records Management, InfoStore Records Management and Storetrieve further expand.
“Over the past few years there has been a buzz around the 2-20 Family of Companies. When I learned more about their Smart Storage Solutions® I quickly understood why. 2-20’s Smart Storage Solutions® allow a record center to perform with a degree of automation, validation and compliance the industry has not seen or experienced before. I also knew and had worked with many of the key players on the Corporate Team. When I added all of this together I thought ‘I need to part of this company and help bring these solutions to the marketplace,’” ’ said Dan with regard to his acceptance of his new position.
Dan began his career in Records Management as an operation manager transitioning to a General Manager and finally landing in Sales for a national vendor. Most recently, Quinn was Vice President, Healthcare for a different national RIM company. With his new position as Senior Vice President of Sales, Quinn is responsible for managing all sales and marketing teams, implementing 2-20’s National and Local sales strategy, and expanding the company’s client-base and service.
Along with the announcement of hiring Dan Quinn as the new Senior Vice President of Sales, the 2-20 Family of Companies has also enlisted Ilona Koti, resident expert and CRM, to help with the company’s blog and video content strategy. Ilona’s recent activity can be viewed on any of the 2-20 Family of Companies web-sites on the Smart Storage Solutions blog. The 2-20 Family of Companies is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve in terms of industry news, and they want to keep their clients and partners educated as well.
Individuals interested in learning the latest news regarding document storage in New York and document storage in Florida, can subscribe to the 2-20 Family of Companies newsletter. The newsletters includes the latest news, blogs, videos and specials including offers such as“Spring Cleaning” with free boxes. To learn more, please visit the 2-20 Family member serving your area:
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Philadelphia
About 2-20 Family of Companies
The 2-20 Family of Companies provides Smart Storage Solutions® that include: Document Storage, Secure Document Shredding, Data Protection, Digital Solutions and Health Information Management throughout the United States.
For more information or to receive a FREE Cost Benefit Analysis or to learn more about 2-20 and its family of companies visit www.2-20rm.com or call 732-902-2658.