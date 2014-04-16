The 2 Best-Selling Exercise Bikes in April 2014 Are Reviewed at Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The peak weight loss season may now be over for another year, but there will always be people looking to buy an exercise bike for their home because these are ideal for both fitness and weight loss.



So with that in mind, Exercise-Review-Site.com have just been looking at some of the top-selling exercise bikes in April 2014 to see which ones are proving to be the most popular right now.



It will come as no surprise to a lot of people that the best-selling exercise bicycle this month is the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike with Pulse because this has long been one of the most popular models.



This folding bike from Exerpeutic is suitable for both men and women as it can accommodate users up to 300 lbs, and offers a good all-round workout because it has 8 levels of magnetic resistance and a nice padded seat so that people can exercise in comfort.



It is easy to assemble right out of the box, and has some nice features for such a low-cost bike, including an impressive LCD display and a useful pulse meter that are both attached to the handlebars. Furthermore it is also a folding bike, which means that it doesn't have to take up too much space in the home.



Another of the top-sellers right now is actually a spinning bike, which suggests that spinning is becoming more and more popular all the time.



The bike in question is the Pro Indoor Cycling Bike from Sunny Health & Fitness, which is also suitable for both men and women, and features a 40 lb flywheel, a fully adjustable seat and handlebars, adjustable resistance levels and a smooth chain drive mechanism that delivers a smooth, quiet workout.



"The two most popular exercise bikes this month may both be relatively inexpensive, but they are still really good quality and both provide a really good cardiovascular workout, which is why they have so many positive customer reviews," said an Exercise-Review-Site.com spokesman.



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.