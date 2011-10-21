The 2011 Leading North American Flavor and Fragrance Market Players

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition ofThe 2011 Leading North American Flavor and Fragrance Market Players market report to its offering



This report provides and insightful assessment of the performance, capabilities, goals and strategies of the major competitors in the North America flavor and fragrance market. The report is designed to provide the flavor and fragrance industry executives with strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs.



The companies analyzed in this report include Firmenich, Frutarom, Givaudan, IFF, Robertet, Sensient, Symrise, T. Hasegawa, and Takasago.



The report's major objectives include:



To establish a comprehensive, factual, annually-updated and cost-effective information base on performance, capabilities, goals and strategies of the leading North America flavor and fragrance companies.

To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, marketing and technological capabilities vis-a-vis leading competitors.

To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.

To complement organizations' internal competitor information gathering efforts by providing strategic analysis, data interpretation and insight.

To identify the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential.



