The 2012 Range Rover Evoque Premiers at the Paris Auto Show

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The Range Rover Evoque coupe made its global debut at the Paris Auto Show, and the all-new 5-door model was unveiled at the L.A. Auto Show. Available in two distinct body styles, the Coupe a premium crossover, and the 5-door with its sleek, striking design and practical profile adaptable to suit a wide variety of lifestyles. Land Rover Willow Grove has both models available in their new car inventory.



Marking a bold evolution of Range Rover design, the new Range Rover Evoque provides customers a coupe-like SUV that combines dynamic and sporty handing with responsive, effortless performance. Permanent all-wheel-drive system capability also allows the new Range Rover Evoque to take on multiple surfaces on-road and off-road.



Based directly on the LRX concept car, the smart design and meticulous engineering of the new Range Rover Evoque help define a new segment for premium compact SUVs. And with lightweight construction techniques and low CO2 systems, it suits the modern needs of consumers who not only desire to be more sporting and stylish, but more sustainable, as well.



About Land Rover Willow Grove

