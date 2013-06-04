The 2013 Do - Division Street Festival in Chicago Will Be Adding Smash Talent from Chicago to the Roster of Participants

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Smash Talent will have models on the Family Fun Fest Stage this year. Smash Models will range from ages 5-18 in age. The Do-Division Fashion Show will be happening periodically through out the weekend events. It will be showcasing the hottest kids, teens and adult looks from the hood!



“We are truly excited to be able to participate this year in the Do-Division Street Festival and Fashion Show “ Says Talent Development Coordinator, Tammy Morr. “ Our children are excited to be a part of such a great event that gives back to the local community.”



Tammy who teaches her younger clients about self confidence and creativity, will have the perfect opportunity to show off her adorable clients in the event. Smash Talent will also be participating in many up and coming charity events nationwide. To see which event Smash Talent will be involved with next simply visit their website for more information www.smashtalent.com



Do-Division collects a small $5 donation for admittance to the festival which three local elementary schools greatly benefit. Those schools are LaSelle II , Pritzker and Sabin. Hours of operation for the festival are as follows:

Friday May 31 5 pm – 10 pm

Saturday June 1 12 noon- 10 pm



