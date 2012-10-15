The 2013 Winter Sales in France Start January 09

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Happy times for bargain hunters will soon begin in different shops in France and in e-commerce sites as well. Small to large shops in France are now starting to prepare for the winter sales that will start from the 9th of January till the 12th of February. The sales will run for five weeks like the summer sales held in the months of June to July in Paris and all over the country as well.



For people who want to save from purchasing new furniture, shoes, clothing and many more, “soldes” or France’s new edition of winter is prepared to provide their needs. They offer products that will let every customer save for almost 90% for every purchase. The public can check out the planned dates for the sales that will start from Wednesday, January 9 at 8:00 am until Tuesday, February 12. The planned dates will be followed except if there are legislative changes within the range of the sale. There are stores that have set their own sale dates for winter such as Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Meuse, Landes, Vosges and Pyrénées-Atlantiques: January 2 to February 5; Saint Pierre and Miquelon: 16th of January to the 19th of February; and Guadeloupe: 5th of January to 8th of February. 4th of May to 7th of June is the sale dates of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint Martin, 2nd of January to the 5th of February for French Guiana and Martinique and Meeting is from September 7 till 11th of October.



People who are planning to change the contents of their closets can have different sets of clothes from famous designers and branded clothes like D&G, Temps des Cerises, Kaporal, Adidas, Nike, Diesel and many more. Fashionistas can have the trend that they want from different choices of clothes that are discounted and other deals that will spoil every shopper. It is advisable that bargain shoppers will prepare their carts before entering any shop as the stocks are limited and will not be replenished.



http://www.1001bonnesaffaires.com is located at 18 chemin de l'alouette, 76116 Ry, France and offers upcoming sales for known stores and online sites in France during bargain seasons. They display all promotions that are provided by these small and large scale stores and online fashion shops in different counties in France.



