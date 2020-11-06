New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dairy Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 8.46 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Dairy products are the products made from milk like cheese, butter, yogurt, and others. The global Dairy Processing Equipment sector transforms raw milk from the farm into finished consumer products for the retail industry. One of the major factors for an increase in demand is a rise in animal husbandry activities. Additionally, with advancements in animal nutrition and selective breeding, the amount of milk obtained from an individual cow has increased to a great extent, further increasing the demand for such products.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Dairy Processing Equipment market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dairy Processing Equipment industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are GEA Group (Germany), SPX Flow (US), The Krones Group (Germany), Tetra Laval (Switzerland), Alfa Laval(Sweden), JBT Corporation(US), IMA Group(Italy), IDMC Limited (India), Feldmeier (US), Coperion (Germany).



The Dairy Processing Equipment industry is segmented into:



Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Homogenizers

Pasteurizers

Separators

Evaporators & Dryers

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Others



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cheese

Processed Milk

Cream

Protein Concentrates

Milk Powder & Others



Distribution Channel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hypermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Others



Regional Outlook of Dairy Processing Equipment Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Dairy Processing Equipment market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Benefits of Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Dairy Processing Equipment Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Dairy Processing Equipment market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Dairy Processing Equipment market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Dairy Processing Equipment industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



