The 2020 NightScaper Conference, an Astro-Landscape Conference for Photographers, Now Funding on Kickstarter!

West Jordan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Coming to the Kanab Center in Kanab, Utah, the second annual NightScaper Conference promises to be a rewarding experience for astro-landscape photographers from around the world. From May 20 – 22, 2020, learn how to take amazing nightscape photos with stunning landscapes in the foreground and real-time image exposures.



With 34 expert speakers during the 3-day conference, learn techniques from the best in the field while mingling with 300 like-minded photographers in round table discussions, panel discussions, and daily luncheons. Attendees will choose from over 70 photography programs to attend so they can hone and refine their photography skills.



Held in a dark-sky region where astro-landscape photographers can learn to photograph the best starry night skies and landscapes, remote Kanab, Utah is the perfect destination for the second annual NightScaper Conference. Outside the conference, schedule time to do photography on-your-own or to attend one of the many optional conference-associated workshops nearby. With quality local lodging, this 3-day gateway is conveniently located near some of the nation's most beautiful national parks and monuments.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the conference's Youth NightScapers initiative, which seeks to infuse youth participation and experience into the conference. This Youth Mentoring Program encourages parents and grandparents to provide this conference experience to their youth child. Similarly, funds raised will be used to support the Youth Scholarship Program, which will cover travel expenses and registration costs for three youth attendees.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



ttps://www.kickstarter.com/projects/477834367/2020-nightscaper-conference



Supporters around the world can support the second annual NightScaper Conference by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $50 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including limited edition landscape posters and conference tickets. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About NightScaper Conference

The second annual NightScaper Conference is an opportunity to socialize and network with 300 NightScape photographers. Over three days of seminars and nights of optional shooting near Kanab, Utah, conference attendees will hone their skills through dozens of night photography classes and discussions.



Contact:



Contact Person: Royce Bair

Company: Stock Solution, Inc.

City: West Jordan

State: Utah

Country: United States

Phone: 8015582701

Email: royce.bair@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/477834367/2020-nightscaper-conference