The 2020's Enterprise with Sam Holcman Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel

Determined to empower Enterprises to meet their business and mission objectives in his professional career for over 40 years, Sam Holcman, Chairman of the Pinnacle Business Group, Inc. and President of the Enterprise Architecture Center of Excellence (EACOE) and the Business Architecture Center of Excellence (BACOE), and author of 'Reaching the Pinnacle,' enlightens listeners with his thoughts, analysis and insights about how to navigate and meet the demands the Information Age brings upon us.



In the 2020's Enterprise with Sam Holcman, Sam explores topics such as "Why Some People Revel in Complexity", "Enterprise Architecture: What is It and What Is It Not, Actually", "Cybersecurity- What You Need To Know", and "Get Over It- The Computer Hackers Have Won", in language anyone can understand. It's a no-nonsense, no jargon show.



Sam's enthusiasm, knowledge and ability to engage listeners using real-world examples and analogies, provides the foundation business leaders can use to gain the competitive advantage they are all looking for. "Throughout my whole career, I've tried to use history as a baseline for understanding how business and technology work". Sam says, "I've studied methodologies and frameworks from different fields, including music composition to linguistics, to develop the art and science we use to identify and define a holistic view of enterprises."



Sam Holcman is the Chairman of the Pinnacle Business Group, Inc., the Managing Director of the Enterprise Architecture Center Of Excellence (EACOE), and the Business Architecture Center Of Excellence (BACOE), and the President of the Zachman Institute for Framework Advancement (ZIFA). He is considered the "practitioners practitioner" in Enterprise Architecture and Business Architecture, and the leading implementer and world-wide educator and trainer in Enterprise Architecture and Business Architecture methodologies and technique. For more information about the Enterprise Architecture Center of Excellence (EACOE), visit www.EACOE.org. For more information about the Business Architecture Center of Excellence (BACOE), visit www.BACOE.org. You can reach Sam at Samuel.Holcman@PinnacleBusGrp.com, or by telephone at (810) 231-0531.



The 2020's Enterprise with Sam Holcman airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12pm Pacific/3pm Eastern on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. For upcoming and past episode information, visit https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3882/the-2020s-enterprise-with-sam-holcman.