The 21-Day Sugar Detox New Detox Therapy Revealed to Detox the Body Faster

The 21-Day Sugar Detox revealed some real truth about why the sugar should not be consumed anymore. A diet based on sugar removal from diet improves physical appearance and especially brings more skin quality, better than any other cosmetic product. On long time is scientifically proven that a diet with no sugar will stop and reverse aging process. The detox program was introduced to people in helping as a detox therapy for the body.



Researchers at Leiden University Medical Center in Netherlands and Unilever from UK have measured blood sugar levels from 600 men and women aged between 50 and 70 years and concluded that there is a direct link between the amount of blood sugar and the look of older people. After taking measurements, photographs of those people were presented before a board consisting of 60 people. It was thus found that people with a high sugar level were classified as older than the other. This means an increased blood sugar level of 1 mm / l added to that person's age another 5 months.



The 21-Day Sugar Detox is organized on three levels and contains three list of natural foods very helpful to replace and to eliminate all bad habits from diet in 21 days. Although it seems a canon, sugar-free diet is an effective alternative to energy-restricted diets, more efficient and more healthy.



The 21-Day Sugar Detox is based on sugar-free diet and is somewhere between regime and diet. Jorge, the author of the program propose to exclude from the diet sugar or to consume it in very small quantities. Sometimes, excluding sugar from the diet is an effective way to get rid of extra pounds. Sugar-free diet is not just exclude refined sugar in the diet, but it is also careful assessment of the content of most common food to minimize people`s intake of sugars.



About Jorge Caban

Jorge Caban is the writer of The 21-Day Sugar Detox, a detox program which offers people useful tips to avoid sugar consume and to improve their life and health.



