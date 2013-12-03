The 3 Best New Elliptical Trainers for 2013 Are Featured at Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Schwinn have introduced a new range of exercise equipment for 2013, and their new elliptical trainers are proving to be particularly popular right now.



Exercise-Review-Site.com have recently been looking at these new elliptical training machines, and have discussed the benefits of each one in their latest blog post.



There are three in total - the Schwinn A40, the Schwinn 430 and the Schwinn 470 - and each one is said to be ideal for home use because whilst they may not be the cheapest on the market, they are very well-made, offer a challenging workout and come with plenty of extra features.



Even the least expensive model out of these three offers 8 levels of resistance and 7 individual workout programs, whilst also including useful add-ons such as a media tray, a water bottle holder and a basic sound system.



Anyone who is prepared to pay slightly more for one of the more expensive elliptical trainers from Schwinn can benefit from even more levels of resistance and more workout programs, whilst also benefiting from advanced goal-tracking facilities, a 3-speed fan, an improved LCD console and the ability to store user settings for up to 4 people.



Commenting on these new Schwinn elliptical trainers, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"Elliptical trainers are always very popular because they give you a full body workout, work various different muscle groups and burn lots of calories, making them ideal for both toning and weight loss."



"These three new models from Schwinn are some of the best-selling elliptical training machines on the market right now in 2013, and when you look at some of the key benefits and features of each one, it is easy to see why."



Anyone that would like to learn more about each of these three new elliptical trainers from Schwinn, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/12/3-new-elliptical-trainers-for-2013.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.