The 3 Minute Penny Stock Survival Test YouTube Video by Peter Leeds Helps Novice Traders

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- The video helps in determining the financial position of a company, its credit rating and the value of its stock. The video is about one minute long and explains how to quickly (and for free) compare the liabilities of any stock to their assets.



Leeds asserts that any business that owes more than it has in assets could be in financial trouble and hence warns his investors should not invest in these companies as safe investments. Addressing his stockholders, he stated “There are many really low quality penny stocks out there, investors need to buy secure and financially solid stocks.”



“The 3 minute penny stock survival test ensures that a company can pay its bills or not. The video teaches that investors need to avoid the financially broken companies and instead buy top quality penny stocks that are financially and fundamentally solid,” he added further.



Nonetheless, the 3 Minute Penny Stock Survival Test is the latest in the catalog of Peter Leeds informational videos about the best ways for investors to buy shares which will increase in value and will have a secure future leading to profits.



Mr. Leeds mentions more videos will be coming in the next several weeks, each with the goal of helping and empowering investors who buy low-priced stocks and want to learn more about investing in penny stocks. Carving a niche in penny stock trading, Leeds is provides a wide range of teaching tools to help guide investors with informational videos or through his two books he recently released.



About Peter Leeds

Peter Leeds is the industry’s leading Penny Stock Professional. He and his team publish the Penny Stock Newsletter, an online newsletter that's instantly accessible with a 14 day free trial. Leading the industry for over 12 years and having provided more than 32,000 subscriptions, Peter Leeds is one of the most popular financial experts in North America. As the leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is frequently contacted by top media organizations like CNNfn, NBC, CBS, and FOX for his comments and views. To learn more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net