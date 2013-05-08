The 3 Step System for Average Joes to Build Muscles Fast

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- There are many reasons why people will be interested in attaining big muscles, for example some will seek to attain muscles to improve on their appearance. Successful increase in muscle size involves high level of discipline in an already set up program. The program involves workouts that target specific muscles, proper hydration as well as eating the right diet. Let's look at each of these requirements to determine exactly how they help one to increase muscle size.



Diet



One is advised to eat food that is high in protein and low in fats. Proteins play a very crucial role in muscle building and therefore they should be included in the diet. Among foods that are rich in proteins includes fish and chicken. One can also supplement with protein bars as well as protein powder in a bid to meet the high demand of proteins in increasing muscle size. Complex carbohydrates would also be required in the diet. To get these carbohydrates, food such as whole grains, brown rice and potatoes should be eaten.



Exercises



One should design a workout program that targets both the lower body and upper body muscles. It would important for one to group muscles that work together so as to make great impact every time a work out is done. An example of how muscles can be grouped is; chest and triceps, hamstrings and quadriceps and biceps and back muscles. To workout these muscles, one should start with light weights and continue adding weight as the body develops resistance. It would be important for one to keep record of the progress he/she is making with regard to the weights, diet and how the muscles are responding to the same.



Hydration



Keeping the body hydrated is an essential part of ensuring maximum impact when working out. During exercising, the body looses a lot of water in terms of sweating and it is therefore important to compensate this loss by taking plenty of water. It is advisable that one takes a minimum of 12 glasses of water each day.



Being disciplined is the most important virtue to ensure that one attains the muscle size of his desire. Patience is also called for considering the fact that one does not gain muscles within a day or weak.



