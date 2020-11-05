The 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size Is Expected to Reach $9,571.6 Million by 2027, Rising at a Market Growth of 14.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period

Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing cost, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.
The Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market report, published by Emergen Research, is a holistic study of the current and upcoming trends of the 3D Printing Software and Services market that are expected to influence its growth over the forecast period. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the leading geographical segments of the market. It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years. Furthermore, experts highlight a wide array of the conspicuous aspects of the global 3D Printing Software and Services market, including import & export dynamics, production and consumption rates, sales network & distribution channels, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and consumer bases in the key market regions. The study lays stress on other significant factors like the forecast market size, share, and future growth rate. Additionally, the report undertakes the SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to assess the market standing of the leading companies in this business sector.
The latest research report is touted as the first document covering the current market situation that is substantially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has brought about enormous changes in the global economic landscape, which, in turn, has disrupted the 3D Printing Software and Services industry's functioning. However, this report entails the latest updates about the impact of COVID-19 on this ever-evolving business sector. Additionally, our team of analysts has estimated the aftermath of the outbreak and its future impact on the global economic landscape.
The Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market report serves as an accurate database providing the precise market estimations based on a detailed industry analysis. Our team of analysts has employed primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the estimated market share over the projected timeframe, as well as to analyze the major market segments, including regional bifurcation. The report enumerates the key market players, scrutinizing their strategic initiatives such as collaborations & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological innovation, and new product launches. The analysts have implemented several industry-leading methods for data collection. The report elaborates on the current scenario by taking a closer look at the major players, cost structures, and product pricing. Therefore, the latest report focuses on several pivotal factors influencing market growth, including market size, sales volume, revenue forecast, regional concentration, and ongoing market trends.
The leading players profiled in the report include:
3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Autodesk, and Protolabs, among others.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Design Software
Scanning Software
Pinter Software
Inspection Software
Service
Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Material Extrusion
Material Jetting
Powder Bed Fusion
Vat Photopolymerization
Binder Jetting
Sheet Lamination
Directed Energy Deposition
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Functional Part Manufacturing
Prototyping
Tooling
Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Engineering
Aerospace and Defense
Consumer Products
Healthcare
Energy
Education
Printed Electronics
Architecture and Construction
Food and Culinary
Automotive
Jewelry
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Inkjet Printing
Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
Stereolithography (SLA)
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
Direct Light Projection (DLP)
Others
The global 3D Printing Software and Services market is geographically categorized into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: This section analyzes the global 3D Printing Software and Services market introduction, product offerings, scope, growth opportunities, market risks, and key driving forces.
Chapter 2: This chapter presents a detailed study of the key manufacturers in the 3D Printing Software and Services market, with sales and revenue estimations.
Chapter 3: This elaborates on the competitive scenario, with details on the major manufacturers and vendors.
Chapter 4: This section studies the global 3D Printing Software and Services market based on regions.
The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2027
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
