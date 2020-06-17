The 3M Preferred Installers at Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics Explain the Difference Between Cast Film and Calendar Film — As Well as Which Vinyl Delivers the Most Value

Oxford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- High-quality vinyl film is the holy grail of the signage industry. It comes with a number of benefits — more flexibility, better conformity, high durability, better color retention, less shrinkage, etc. — that allows customers to get the most value out of their product. The best car wrappers and signage experts wouldn't settle for anything less. To provide customers with a better understanding of their finished product, Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics, Oxford's leading custom car wrap providers, will explain the difference between cast film and calendar film, as well as which vinyl delivers the most value.



To start off, all vinyl films are made from the same basic ingredients, those being PVC polymer, plasticizer, and pigment. What sets these films apart from each other is their method of manufacturing.



Cast film has a laborious production process where accuracy and patients are key. The ingredients are combined with a solvent and carefully blended together to create a mixture of perfect consistency. This is then poured onto a casting sheet, outfitted with a 1 to 2 mm thick gauge, which produces a thin sheet that is cured under incredibly high temperatures. The resulting product is a film that is heat-resistant, flexible, dimensionally stable, and brightly pigmented. Cast film is the premium vinyl film in the signage industry.



Calendar film is an economical alternative. This film is created by blending the basic ingredients and bonding them together using heat. While still warm, the film is fed through calendar rollers to be flattened and stretched out using pressure. This production process is clearly a lot simpler in comparison. However, the resulting product doesn't offer the same benefits.



For the experts at Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics, the best choice for car and boat wraps is cast film. With expert installation and careful maintenance, this vinyl wrap can last for years — maybe even surpass the life expectancy of the vehicle it's sitting on. However, the final choice is always left up to the client.



For more information regarding boat, fleet, and truck wraps in Oxford, PA, and the surrounding areas, contact Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics today.



