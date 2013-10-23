The 4th Annual Gluten Free Award Voting Is Now Live

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The Annual Gluten Free Awards has kicked off their fourth year with forty gluten free categories. Voting opened up to the public on October 12, 2013 and will continue until December 22, 2013. The Annual Gluten Free Award results will be published in the first ever Gluten Free Buyers Guide coming this January. “We started this whole process four years ago thinking we might help a few people connect with the best gluten-free products. Now we are connecting tens of thousands of people on multiple platforms. The audience has grown from those who have Celiac Disease to now, the main stream public who is looking to reduce their gluten intake without paying too much for terrible tasting products.”; Josh Schieffer, VP Gluten Free Buyers Guide.



The Annual Gluten Free Awards has some new and exciting categories this year. Best Gluten Free Accommodating University, Bagel, Bread Crumbs, Munchies, New Product and Frozen Meal are just a few. The most popular categories continue to be the Best Gluten Free Bread Brand, Blog, and Best Gluten Free Makeup Brand. The highly controversial Best Gluten Free Beer continues to have people talking and taking sides. This year, there are two brands who use a process to remove the gluten versus brewing with gluten free ingredients. Some with Celiac Disease or Gluten Intolerance claim to have no issues drinking the controversial beer while others clearly stay away because of negative reactions.



The only category that has a financial prize is the Best Gluten Free Non-Profit category. “We wanted to give back this year in a completely new and innovative way. Typically, we help fundraise; however, this year we took a percentage of our sales and have allocated $1,113.00 to the gluten free non-profit who gets the most votes from fans. We love all of the non-profits and they all do such great work. We wish we could reward all of them, but this creates a friendly competition and exposes the entire gluten free community to the different nonprofits eventually exposing more volunteers and donors.”; Josh Schieffer.



People can find the link to vote on the top of each page at GFreek.com



For public relations inquiries, please contact Josh Schieffer at Josh@TheGlutenFreeBuyersGuide.com