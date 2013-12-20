THE $5 SALES-CAREER-SAVER Sales Leaders NEVER Tell You About Is Catching Fire All over the World

White Lake, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Sales Goals On Fire, the highly praised app that makes sales goal and sales activity tracking simple, has announced that because it catching fire with sales trainers, sales leaders and thousands of sales people. To celebrate this achievement, the app will be available to download from the App Store for just $1.99 (reg. $4.99) for a limited time.



This simple to use app had already has helped over 18,827 sales people since its launch in February this year. The price reduction of Sales Goals On Fire is made to help as many sales teams and sales people set, track and reach their sales goal tracking for a fraction of the usual cost.



Calls On Fire LLC’s CEO and chief accelerant Sandy Barris said, “Sales Goals On Fire is catching fire world wide because it’s the simplest, most convenient and fastest way to set, track and manage your sales goals and sales activities ever invented. It’s carefully designed interface and playful color scheme will make every confusing, frustrating and time sucking CRM tool instantly obsolete by transforming your iOS device into portable sale goals tracking machine. The fact that it is so easy to use, we’d love to help as many sale people as possible by offering it at a hugely discounted rate for a limited time.”



Sales Goals On Fire has been spotlighted in Life Insurance Selling magazine, LifeHealthPro, CNN Product of the week and Home Business Magazine. Also REALTOR™ Magazine chose ?"Sales Goal On Fire" as one of the "Five of ?the best apps to help you manage your business better." Plus the app has received five start reviews from sales people around the world who have put an end to sales slumps, eliminated sale call reluctance and sales procrastination.



Created by an experienced team of sales professionals and developed by one of Detroit’s top app developer teams, Sales Goals On Fire can be downloaded to almost any iOS device. And the best part is, no training is required or needed because the app can be opened and used right away.



Using the app, sales managers have seen their sales teams catching fire by setting yearly sales goals, adding current sales to date and recording each sales activity with the tap of a button.



One of the exciting new feature of the app is the display of hundreds of motivational quotes, tips and secrets taking the sting out of the sales process by inspiring, appreciating and motivating you and your sales team to reach important sales goals.



Pricing and Availability:



Sales Goals On Fire V. 1.3 is 60% off for a limited time, only $1.99 (USD) (reg: $4.99) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Business category.



Promo codes are available for qualified reviewers.

Please specify the organization, association, website or blog you represent when making your request.



Custom enterprise versions of Sales Goals On Fire can be created specifically for sales teams including unlimited downloads, your corporate logos, colors and motivational quotes, taglines or secrets.



For more information visit http://www.SalesGoalsOnFire.com.



ABOUT CALLS ON FIRE LLC

Calls On Fire, LLC is a Michigan based company dedicated to mobile application development. The company focuses on simple and useful applications for iPhone, iPad and Android users around the globe.



Contact: Sandy Barris, CEO & Chief Accelerant, White Lake, Michigan, USA, 248-335-8766, sandy@CallsOnFire.com.



Copyrights: The terms Calls On Fire, Sales Calls On Fire, Sales Goals On Fire all intellectual property and proprietary information is copyright 2014 CallsOnFire, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The following terms: Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iOS and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.



http://www.SalesGoalsOnFire.com