The 7 Secrets of Powerful Communication Reveals the Communication Secrets of Powerful People

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- The 7 Secrets of Powerful Communication has just been released by Zoltán Hrotkó of Communication is Power. As an international speaker, dynamic teacher and high-impact communication coach, Zoltan has a string of impressive qualifications behind him, but more importantly he has hands on experience in applying these communication secrets and philosophies and seeing those results in action.



With a proven system of powerful communication techniques, The 7 Secrets of Powerful communication is suitable for anyone who seeks to achieve more success in any area of their life from the workplace to creating richer and more fulfilling intimate relationships. For the high energy and enthusiastic self- starters who don’t wait for anyone, more immediate and detailed information can be found by visiting The 7 Secrets of Communication.



The publishers of The 7 Secrets of Powerful Communication deliver an impressive list of achievable outcomes for individuals who are committed to undertaking the program, which is also backed by a 60 day no questions asked money back guarantee. The creators guide you through understanding: the 7 most important keys to connecting with others; the different ways people communicate; how people unconsciously sabotage their own connections and of course how to counteract these negative actions to get greater results in life.



With an experienced communications expert at the helm, it’s not surprising that the content of the program includes some of the most sought after personal and professional development skills and attributes today. These hot topics include the power to influence others, confidence, connection and the understanding and influence of body language in communication. These aspects of the program are often at the top of the list of communication goals that both individuals and companies seek to master.



The 7 keys of Powerful Communication is a robust program, developed by an expert team and leader that will not only help individuals and companies achieve their communication goals, but will impart the communication secrets of the powerful people that are put into action by the most prominent dignitary figures today.



No matter what type of communication goals or needs an individual may have, The 7 Secrets of Powerful Communication is structured for a focused learning and development experience to ensure knowledge is acquired within the shortest timeframe possible. A full and comprehensive description of what’s included in this communication program can be found at the official website: www.communicationispower.com.



