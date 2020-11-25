The 7075 Billet Type III Anodized Aluminum Adaptive Solvent Trap Kit Is an Excellent Affordable Option

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- Having the right tools to maintain the reliability and performance of your firearm can save you a lot of time and money in the long run. With our 7075 Billet Type III Anodized Aluminum Adaptive Solvent Trap Kit (AST), you can find your own perfect fit for all of your cleaning and solvent mess prevention needs.



Due to its modular design and adaptive capacities, the 7075 Billet Type III Anodized Adaptive Solvent Trap Kit is one of the most versatile options on the market, and it offers supreme longevity of use due to its heavy-duty and non-corrosive construction. As a superior solvent trap option, this kit is an excellent option for a wide range of firearm enthusiasts who wish to properly maintain their firearms for extended use.



Featuring the unparalleled performance of eight 60 degree storage cups and two threaded end-cap adaptors, along with an industry-standard end-cap adapter, a tube endcap, and a sealed end-cap, you have everything you need to tackle any cleaning job you have. Our solvent trap kits make bore cleaning processes easier and more efficient for firearm owners, and they can help reduce solvent waste and eliminate nasty messes. Due to the adaptive nature of this product, you can adjust the product to suit a wide range of muzzles, making it the perfect universal tool for multi-purpose usage.



Armory Den is also releasing the newest version of the Dealer Den in the upcoming weeks to provide wholesale solutions to firearm retailers looking for a reliable distributor. As a high demand product, both our Solvent Trap Kit's and Adaptive Solvent Trap Kits (AST) fly off of the shelves, which, when paired with their low overall cost, can turn into quite a profitable venture for those stores we partner with. Add on to your service line today by applying to become a new member of our Dealer Den. Access our whole portal, completely free!



This venture can provide access to a host of different wholesale buying and pricing options and will include a marketing portal to help firearm retailers with online business expansion plans. This, along with the Armory Den customer service team can help you get all the items you need in order to begin offering quality products to your customers and consumers.



We are now accepting new Dealer Den applicants. However, as mentioned above, our new portal is being updated and will be released in the next few weeks. being updated and will release within the next few weeks. We offer the most competitive prices to select companies, so applying through our website is the best way to ensure you can get the pricing benefits and begin stocking our products regularly.



About Armory Den

Armory Den recognizes the difficulties that many companies currently face with the COVID-19 pandemic and so we offer lower than ever wholesale costs to help offset these unfortunate times by helping retailers create new business opportunities with our wholesale solutions by offering very popular, consumer demanded, high-quality solvent trap kit product.



Due to the current influx of orders and limitations placed by the COVID-19 pandemic, all firearm solvent trap kits will take a few weeks for your first bulk order to be shipped. It will be about a 2-3 week lead time for order processing but is fairly consistent with the industry. We strive to get our products out to those who need them most, especially smaller businesses that rely on consistent delivery of quality products on a regular basis.



As a brand that cares, Armory Den is here to assist our customers and clients in this process. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out and we will be happy to assist you!