The Ability to Restore Damaged or Erased Data Brings out the Quintessence of the QuickBooks .TLG File

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- When a company is created in QuickBooks, there will be several files created – one of which has a file type of "QBW" – the actual company data file. Another that is created has a file type of "TLG". The TLG or Transaction Log File contains various pieces of data concerning the QuickBooks file.



As the file is being used, the QuickBooks company file is being updated with the transactions that are entered. In addition to updating the company file, QuickBooks will save information about the transactions in the TLG file.



This log file can also be used together with a QuickBooks backup file (.qbb) to recover data from a damaged company file. "In most cases, the TLG may not really be a priority, but it is very important to maintain the log in case your company file is erased." John Rocha, E-Tech's Technical Services Manager said.



The TLG file is critical for data restoration. If a company file is erased or damaged, the TLG file can be used in conjunction with the most recent backup to restore transactions that were entered since that backup. Everytime a manual backup has been completed in QuickBooks, the transaction log file is reset. "Because the transaction log file is only reset under these circumstances, it tends to grow large in size, sometimes even larger than the QuickBooks company file itself. A very large transaction log file will have an adverse effect on QuickBooks' performance, which is why it is important to initiate a reset of the transaction log file," Rocha said.



Additionally, if QuickBooks loses connection to the company file for any reason, the TLG file automatically corrects the data file as much as possible.This is a highly useful method to use when a file becomes irreparable due to data corruption.



There is no user-accessible program that would take a backup file and update it with the transaction log. Ifa .QBW file is missing or deleted, or accidentally moved to the recycle bin, E-Tech offers a service that can do a full recovery by restoring theTLG file into an older backup.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks TLG Data Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-tlg-data-recovery-service/.



