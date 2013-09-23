The Academy of Natural Health Sciences Offers Nutrition Certification Programs in New Jersey & New York

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Any person who wants to become a nutritionist has numerous options to choose different programs to achieve his or her goal. The right program will prepare you for a successful career by teaching you practical counseling skills as well as the technical knowledge required to pursue this profession. To ensure you maximize success the benefits of the time and money spent towards pursuing such a program, you need to choose the right one. When searching for a nutritionist program and certification in New Jersey and New York you need to take into consideration some important factors.



More people are becoming aware on the health benefits available to them when they eat the right kinds of foods and take the right supplements. Researchers are striving daily to provide new and beneficial information about food products, nutritional supplements and dietary plans. Several people take the help from professional and properly trained nutritionists to gain knowledge and develop healthy eating habits and plans. Having the correct qualification will help you create a niche for yourself in this field.



When you are searching for a reliable program, it is very important to choose one that is accredited by a state agency. This accreditation ensures participants about the quality of the course. It also ensures the program content is updated to include the latest available information using the best trainers and resources. Having completed the program from an accredited institution will ensure you are able to start working after the successful completion because of the accreditation.



The Academy of Natural Health Sciences program http://www.anhs-school.com/nutrition---classroom.html is a five hundred hour classroom training course to provide practical and theoretical knowledge. The clinical nutrition, holistic principles, and natural health techniques help people achieve and maintain good health and well-being. The entire course content is complete with easy to learn and offers practical guidelines that empowers the participants to get the relevant knowledge that helps them service their clients. After the completion of this program, participants are prepared to run private practices or work in other organizations, such as gymnasiums, health food stores, healthcare offices, spas, and non-institutional settings. The ten-month program is divided in sixteen seminars that are conducted twice a month on Sundays. The participants must complete all these seminars along with class project, competency tests, and report papers.



The course content includes basic nutrition that teaches students about biology basics, digestion, meal planning, food additives, macrobiotics, and similar concepts. In the advanced nutrition seminar, students learn about energy metabolism, genetics, specialized diets, food values, amino acids, enzymes, and other related topics. Students are also trained about various herbs and preparations to maintain and achieve overall good health and well-being. Participants will understand the use of homeopathy as an aid to regain better health. In addition, trainers teach the students immunity, detoxification, weight-loss mechanisms, sports nutrition, relation between chronic illnesses and nutrition, healing psychology, and fitness and exercise. You will also learn on the nutritional interpretation of urine, stool, blood, saliva, and hair. Lastly, all participants are required to complete counseling sessions with friends and family members and participate in classroom discussions to help achieve a holistic approach to learning.



About The Academy of Natural Health Sciences

The Academy of Natural Health Sciences is a renowned institution providing different kinds of courses. All the programs are comprehensive and empower the students to become successful in their chosen careers. It is licensed by the New Jersey department of education and within a short distance from New York City, New York, Pennsylvania and Conneticut.



Visit website to learn more: http://www.anhs-school.com/nutrition---classroom.html

Media Contact

Academy of Natural Health Sciences

102 Green Street

Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Phone: 732-634-2155

awc29@netzero.net



Academy of Natural Health Sciences® - Woodbridge, New Jersey (NJ) Classroom Training for New Jersey (NJ), New York (NY), New York City (NYC) and Pennsylvania (PA) Nutrition Certification & Program and On-Line Classes for the U.S. and the World