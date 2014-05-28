The Acceptance of the Universal Life Church Ministry Credentials Offered in the ULC Online Store Are Absolutely Guaranteed

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The Universal Life Church offers in their online store three credentials of ministry for different positions, which will be accepted by wedding or legal authorities, hospitals, county clerks, FBOP, DOC, etc.



All people, who would like to dedicate their life to serve other people, can choose one of the three ministry credentials, offered in the ULC store. Each of the packets includes a letter in good standing along with an ordination certificate, "faith based" ID card with the picture of the minister endorsed by third party, unlimited number of certificate replacements, letters in good standing and minister ID cards along with Google Optimized Webpage that promotes the Wedding Officiant Business or ministry and Google Optimized Listing in the ministry directory of the Universal Life Church.



The church offers three credentials of ministry packets, which are as follows:



- Order of St Michaels, which is suitable for a minister, who is based on traditional faith and would like to hold weekly services and administer all seven sacraments: Baptism, Eucharist, Reconciliation, Reconciliation, Marriage, Holy Orders and Anointing of the Sick.



- The second credential called Order of St Francis is appropriate for a minister, who is more inclined to take on a monastic role and who would like to administer marriage sacrament after attending the ULC seminary to grow in knowledge and faith.



- Credential of the Wedding Minister or Officiant is the third packet, which provides individuals with the opportunity to officiate weddings.



There are some additional wedding and ministry supplies, discounts and promotions available in the ULC web store. People, who are interested in these products, can visit http://www.ulcwebstore.com/ to find out more.



About The ULC web store

The ULC web store provides people with real credentials, which will help them to become ministers in the field they have chosen. Three different ministry packets are available to suit individual needs of the future ministries.