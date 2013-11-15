The Accidental Witch: Spooky Fusion of Fact & Fiction - Psychologist's Haunted New Novel Explores the South's 'Bleak' State of Mental Health

Huntsville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- While she may be a Psychologist by day, Jessica Penot has also made her mark as one of the most notable authors of southern ghost stories. With eight books currently available, it’s her latest title that is causing the hairs to stand up on the the necks of even the hardiest of readers.



‘The Accidental Witch’ is unique. Fusing fact and fiction, the book takes readers deep into Alabama and exposes just how dangerous the region’s bleak mental health infrastructure is if left in the wrong hands.



Synopsis:



Phaedra Michaels is a small town psychologist who is beginning to lose hope. Two of her patients at the local hospital in Dismal, Alabama have just killed themselves, she’s still reeling from her divorce and what turned out to be a disastrous marriage, and her father has died, leaving her without any notion of who her real mother is.



Just as Phaedra decides to commit herself to a serious drinking problem and an eating disorder, or two, a mysterious spell book arrives in the mail. Feeling desperate, Phaedra uses it to cast spells to save her fading patients. Suddenly, good things start happening. Phaedra’s patients begin to get better and she even starts dating the sexy doctor from the hospital.



Phaedra is so happy she doesn't notice the small things that start to go wrong in Dismal, or the dark creatures slithering out of the shadows near her house. When Phaedra finally realizes her spells have attracted every card-carrying demon from hell, she has no choice but to accept help from a slightly nerdy, 500 year-old warlock with a penchant for wearing super hero T-shirts and a knack for getting under Phaedra’s skin. Now, if only she could get the hang of this witch thing, she might be able to save her town.



As the author explains, her narrative goes far and beyond the typical ghost/horror story to offer readers a compelling insight into the darker side of her profession.



“The book is laden with southern witches and folklore – something I have deep passion and knowledge of. I meld it with my professional experience to tell the wicked tale of a psychologist who drives off the deep end and into a lost in world of sex and magic,” says Penot.



Continuing, “This is the latest in a long list of book’s I’ve written, each a southern ghost story. ‘Haunted North Alabama’ and ‘Haunted Chattanooga’ have both become regional favorites and they prove that there’s still a big demand for the folklore of yesteryear. It’s all got my unique twist, of course!”



‘The Accidental Witch’ is available now: http://amzn.to/19XEu4r.



Author’s full bibliography: http://amzn.to/17qVwct.



Official website: http://www.jessicapenot.net.



About the Author

Jessica Penot is a writer and psychologist who often considers leaving the more traditional field of psychology for the less conventional para side of it. Jessica loves a good ghost story and all things dark and beautiful. She lives in Alabama with her family.