Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Optical Imaging Market (2013-2018) - Technology Trends And Applications Of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Hyper Spectral Imaging (HSI), Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) And Photo- Acoustic Tomography (PAT) In Clinical Diagnostics, Clinical Research And Life Sciences With Market Landscape Analysis - Estimates Up To 2018
Optical Imaging is an emerging imaging technology that uses light to assess optical properties of tissues, and has a great potential for improving disease prevention, clinical research, medical diagnosis and treatment. The basic principle of optical imaging involves - the detection of emitted photons at pre-defined wavelength ranges when the fluorescent probes in the optical imaging system can be excited by NIR light. Further advancements and breakthroughs in the field of fiber optics and photonics resulted in the emergence of innovative optics based technologies such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Photo-acoustic Optical imaging, Hyperspectral Imaging and Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) that have a potential to redefine the fields of medical diagnostics and clinical research. These technologies have an ability distinguish the diverse soft tissues based on photon absorption and scattering differences among the soft tissues enhancing the accuracy of clinical research and pathological diagnosis. Though optical imaging is still in the early phase of development, it offers a number of important advantages over existing radiological imaging techniques. These optical imaging modalities use no radiation and are non-invasive, offering a promising future for medical diagnostics and clinical research in the coming five years.
The research service on "Advances in Optical Imaging (Medical Diagnostics & Clinical Research) - Technology Trends and Market Landscape Analysis" is an attempt to showcase the technology and market impact of existing and emerging optical imaging technologies having a huge growth potential in clinical medicine for the coming five years. This technology based research report categorizes optical imaging technologies based on applications, based on geography and on the basis of technicalities of various optical imaging modalities.
Global optical imaging market can be estimated to be approximately around $1.9 billion by end of 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.37%. Among the modalities, OCT occupies a major share contributing over 70% of the total optical imaging market. America is the major market for optical imaging equipments followed by Europe, and they have been driving the market significantly owing to the growth of aging population across the developed economies. Other than the mature markets, emerging economies such as Asia-pacific and Middle-East are the future drivers of optical imaging market.
