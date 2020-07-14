The Ace in the Hole: E-Tech's File Optimization Services

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- The QuickBooks' Condense data utility helps compress your company file, helping it run at its full aptitude.



After a while, as a data file accumulates transactions, it can increase vastly in size. This can considerably slow down QuickBooks operations. At this stage, files need to be condensed in order for the data to be used snag-free.



QuickBooks does not provide actual size limitations, but experts say hitting the 150MB mark on a file could potentially "land you down a warpath." Signs of an overgrown file include slow QuickBooks functionality coupled with a possible database corruption.



The updated Condense feature provides an option to remove the audit path which subsequently reduces file size, leaving behind dire transactions, as compared to the standard File Condense feature that removes transactions while creating a consolidated journal entry for data before the chosen date.



QuickBooks Condense archives previous years of data and creates a smaller data file without the previous years. However, the built-in condense will not work with data files that have inventory.



Limits on list items such as classes, customers and jobs are subject to change by the version of QuickBooks and also from year to year, making it hard to keep a track of. Experts recommend keeping a file well below 10,000 for Pro and Premier and 100,000 for Enterprise. It is also recommended that files larger than 500MB be optimizedevery 6 to 12 months foroptimal performance.



E-Tech's file optimization service reduces the file size of your data file by cleaning out temporary and garbage data, and re-indexing the data file while reducing the file size by 25 to 40 percent.



