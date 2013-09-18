The ACT for Bad Test Takers: Revolutionary New Strategy Guide Reveals Counterintuitive Yet Highly-Effective Approach to Boosting ACT Score

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Over a million students will take the ACT this year, but many of them will, regrettably, fail to earn a score that reflects their true abilities. Fortunately, a groundbreaking new book by Louisville’s Moshe Ohayon provides the much-needed solution by teaching students how to think about the ACT in a radically different yet tactical way.



A growing number of students, it seems, explain their underperformance by branding themselves ‘bad test takers.’ “In reality, though,” Ohayon explains, “most students are simply not taught to approach the ACT strategically.”



‘The ACT for Bad Test Takers’ was written specifically with these test takers in mind. It shows students how to take advantage of the ACT’s structure, and it details a proven strategy that students can follow to significantly boost their scores.



Synopsis:



Do you consider yourself a bad test taker? If so, then this book is for you! ‘The ACT for Bad Test Takers’ was written specifically for students who are frustrated with their performance on the ACT. If you're not a good standardized test taker and believe that your ACT score is far below a fair representation of your abilities, this book can teach you how to start thinking differently about the ACT.



Inside, the book reveals a revolutionary approach for tackling all four sections of the ACT and shows you how to obtain the score you deserve. Master this strategy, and you'll be well on your way toward becoming a good test taker and achieving real success on the ACT



According to independent editors at Test-Study-Guides.com, "’The ACT for Bad Test Takers’ is designed to level the playing field. Its "study smart" approach - which teaches, for example, to emphasize the quality of answers over the quantity of questions answered - aims to help students who tend to find it more difficult to realize their full potential on standardized tests... Overall, this is likely the best ACT strategy book. It’s an excellent book to boost confidence in your test-taking skills and a highly useful tool to improve your performance."



As Ohayon explains, “When it comes to the ACT, most students focus too heavily on moving quickly enough to finish the test, often to the detriment of accuracy and, therefore, their scores. Students incorrectly assume that the ACT works like a test in school, and, as a result, they underestimate the benefit of focusing on quality over quantity,” says Ohayon. “Over the years, I perfected a system of introducing students to ACT prep by teaching them to first think in a globally-strategic way about the test and to apply a practical approach to answering test questions. That’s why my students have been able to achieve higher ACT scores than even their parents imagined.”



“There are a lot of giant prep books out there,” Ohayon continues, “but I was surprised when I couldn’t find a true strategy guide on the market. When you think about it, it’s no wonder students struggle to become motivated about preparing for the ACT when they lack a concrete roadmap for success on the test. It’s also the reason they have difficulty effectively focusing their practice efforts and maximizing their scores. That’s why I decided to write this book: to offer my strategic game plan along with the crucial, no-nonsense advice I give students before they begin their ACT prep.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



One student, reviewing the book on Amazon, states, “The ACT for Bad Test Takers is a must-have if you're prepping for the ACT. It's basically a battle plan designed to raise an average score (teens/low 20's) to the higher 20's. But really, anyone taking the ACT can benefit from it if they take the strategy laid out in the book seriously,”



Another reviewer was equally impressed, adding, “I absolutely LOVE this book. The short 2 hours (yes, 2 hours ONLY!) that it took me to read it cover-to-cover did more to prepare me for the ACT than hours upon hours of ACT prep classes, reading other ACT prep books, and private tutoring COMBINED.”



With the book’s surging popularity, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The ACT for Bad Test Takers’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1bdMwbm



For more information, visit: http://www.badtesttakers.com/



About Moshe Ohayon

Moshe Ohayon has been tutoring for over 17 years and has prepared thousands of students for standardized tests. Driven by the philosophy that bad test takers can be taught to become good ones, Moshe founded Bad Test Takers, a company that provides ACT tutoring and prep courses at high schools and middle schools throughout the U.S. as well as online. A graduate of Columbia University, Moshe currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky.