The Adhesive Tapes Market Is Projected to Register a CAGR of 5.7% Between 2020 and 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- The adhesive tapes market size is projected to grow from USD 60.4 billion in 2020 to USD 79.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025. The rising demand for adhesive tapes across various industries, such as packaging, healthcare, electrical & electronics, automotive, white goods, paper & printing, building & construction, and retail, is expected to drive the growth of the adhesive tapes market. Increasing environmental concerns and growing regulatory policies have propelled manufacturers of adhesive tapes to focus on the development of eco-friendly products. Volatile raw materials prices are acting as a restraint to the growth of the adhesive tapes market. Most raw materials used in the development of adhesive tapes are petroleum-based derivatives that are vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices.



"Based on resin, the acrylic segment is expected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period."



Based on resin, the acrylic segment accounted for the largest share of the adhesive tapes market in 2019. Acrylic adhesive tapes are firm and durable as compared to rubber and silicone tapes. Properties of acrylics include fast curing time; excellent resistance to oxidation, temperature, and UV radiation; color stability; anti-aging; good balance of adhesion and cohesion; excellent water resistance; and high peel, tack, and shear strength. Acrylic adhesive tapes are used in healthcare and automotive industries, owing to their excellent adhesion properties.



"Based on technology, the water-based segment is expected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period."



The water-based technology segment is projected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. The demand for water-based adhesive tapes across various end-use industries is increasing, as water-based technology is environment-friendly and does not emit VOCs during formulation.



"Based on end-use industry, the healthcare segment is expected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period."



The adhesive tapes market in the healthcare industry is growing with the aging population, demand for surgeries and wound dressings, awareness of hygiene products, transdermal drug delivery, and many others. These tapes have wide acceptability due to their low cost and easy availability, as compared to traditional medical procedures. The global hygiene market is expanding with innovative products that are thinner, more breathable, and more absorbent. Adhesive tapes are used in the manufacturing of disposable infant diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence products. The release liners used in these products have high tear and tensile strength due to optimum fiber content and good formation.



"The adhesive tapes market in the APAC region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period."



APAC is the fastest-growing market for adhesive tapes. The economic growth of emerging countries, such as China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, is projected to drive the demand for adhesive tapes in the APAC region. China is projected to lead the adhesive tapes market in the APAC region. Factors such as availability of cheap labor and raw materials, low taxes, and less stringent environmental regulations are driving the growth of the adhesive tapes market in China.



- By Company type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%



- By Designation: C Level – 40%, Director Level – 50%, and Others – 10%



- By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 21%, APAC – 32%, South America – 5%, and Middle East & Africa – 10%



The adhesive tapes market comprises major solution providers, such as 3M Company (US), tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), Scapa Group PLC (Canada), and Rogers Corporation (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the adhesive tapes market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:



The study covers the adhesive tapes market across segments. It aims at estimating the size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on resin type, backing material, technology, category, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



