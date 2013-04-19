The Adventure Journey Launches Nature Camp at Gujjar Dera

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The Adventure Journey, a leading tour operator specializing in adventure tours, recently launched a nature camp package to Gujjar Dera, on the banks of River Ganga. All nature enthusiasts, adventure tourists can benefit from the latest offering by The Adventure Journey.



Gujjar Dera is one of the most spectacular beach camp sites in area around the river Ganga. The camp is run by experienced and professional team. The distinct features of this beautiful site are its silver sand beach, and the thick forest in the backdrop. Gujjar Dera offers a perfect setting for a romantic getaway. It is also a good holiday destination for those planning a trip with family and friends. The camp offers an eventful ambience. Enjoying a Bon fire amidst wild nature with your loved one or friends can offer you moments to remember for a lifetime.



Nature lovers can enjoy the stay in the spacious tents on the camp site with fresh & deliciously cooked food. The Adventure Journey believes in offering a high quality holiday experience to its customers. Each and every aspect of the Gujjar Dera camp has been handled keeping in mind the high standards of quality. All food served at the camp site are cooked under best hygienic condition.



"This new package is a reflection of our commitment to promoting the breathtaking locales in the Himalayas to travel enthusiasts across the world, “said Mr. Anirudh Rawat, the founder of The Adventure Journey, on the launch of the new nature camp tour.



The camp caters to around 50 to 55 people per weekend; this makes the camp site safe and peace full. The nature camp offers recreational activities with friends and family. The list of activities during the camping include, beach volleyball, hiking & trekking, rock climbing, and white water rafting.



Distance towards Gujjar Dera from various population locations:

Haridwar: 52 kms.

Rishikesh: 28 kms.

Airport: 46 kms.



About The Adventure Journey

The Adventure Journey has carved a niche for itself in the adventure tours segment in India, with its highly customized tours including adventure activities like, trekking in Himalayas, white water rafting, mountaineering, camping, mountain biking, etc. The company also provides special tour packages for Chardham Yatra



Adventure & Environmental Education Camp.