The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo Now Includes Canopy Tours in Costa Rica for Tourist

Puntarenas, Costa Rica -- 07/08/2013 -- The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo, a well-known tourist organization now brings a travel package that includes adventure activities. A real vacation in Costa Rica lies in the adventure activities involved.



The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo adventure activities include some of the thrilling ventures like canopy ride, zip lining, flying fox and canopy tour. The canopy tour in Costa Rica is a four to five hours long zip line tour which passes over eleven waterfalls. It is considered one of the longest zip lining all over the world.



A tourist can experience the scenic beauty of numerous waterfalls in Costa Rica while passing over the zip. It takes people over the waterfalls, mountains and rain forest. These lines are designed in such a fashion that people of all age groups can enjoy them. Kids are handled with great caution by well-trained canopy guides to eliminate any chances of mishaps and risks while they enjoy and develop new skills.



A representative from The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo while elaborating the team building in Costa Rica stated, “This can be a great confidence building exercise between colleagues and business people. The High Rope Gardens activities will help your team members and colleagues bond together, learn to coordinate, trust each other and perform as a team.”



“All this learning and confidence building happens while the group members enjoy the exotic Costa Rican wilderness. Surrounded by mountains, forests and the Gulf of Nicoya, the High Rope Gardens are a fun, team building challenge for any group,” he added further.



About The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo

Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo offers its guests with never ending adventure and an unforgettable experience while discovering the beauty Costa Rica. The organization provides guests with the tailored packages, comfortable accommodation and some of the greatest adventure tours in the country. Adventure Park & Hotel Vista Golfo is a member of the Adventure Hotels of Costa Rica and ensures clients with Eco-friendly beach hotels, mountain lodges, and small hotels throughout Costa Rica.



For more information, please visit http://www.adventureparkcostarica.com or call 1 800 9538262 (USA/Canada)