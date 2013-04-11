The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo Offers 25% off on Online Booking of Vacation Package

Puntarenas, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo is offering a special discount of up to 25% on their Costa Rica vacation package.



Tourists can travel and see the best waterfalls in Costa Rica; it is included in the tour packages offered by Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo. This adventure park-cum-hotel is also known for offering Zip Line in Costa Rica tour packages.



Talking about the Zip Line tour, a spokesperson said, “Let the magical opulence of the Costa Rican rain forests seep into your consciousness while you travel from one zip line to another. Come and enjoy with our always fresh air and an amazing view over the Gulf of Nicoya, very close to most of the important tourist destinations in Costa Rica, we are waiting for you to offer the best Zip Line tour in Adventure Park & Hotel Vista Golfo”.



“The greatest advantage of enjoying our unique 3-hour canopy tour or zip line tour in our Adventure Park is that our zip line tour is stretched over 11 waterfalls and it is one of the longest zip lines you may ever find all over the world”, he further added.



The adventure park tours offered by this adventure park-cum-hotel include Costa Rica Canopy Tours, Superman Zip Line Tour on Finca Daniel, Horseback Riding Tours, etc. amongst others. Tourists can also switch to the social media buttons of the hotel to get more information about the recent offers.



About Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo

The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo was founded by a German couple, Barbara and Dietmar Maier. Barbara's job as a flight attendant gave them the opportunity to travel the world.



Today the company has 15 permanent employees and 5 temporary workers/ interns. Barbara and Dietmar made it their goal to create an atmosphere of cordiality, dedication, familiarity and individuality. The packages offered at this park -cum-hotel are expected to fulfill the demands of the tourists for their stay in Costa Rica.



For more information, please visit http://www.adventureparkcostarica.com



TOLL-FREE*: 1-800-9538262

Telephone: (00 506) 2639 83 03 or (011 506) 2639 83 03 from the United States

Cellular: (00 506) 8382 3312 or (011 506) 8382 33 12 from the United States

Fax: (00 506) 2639 81 30 or (011 506) 2639 81 30 from the United States

Or Fax Toll-Free 1-800-9538262