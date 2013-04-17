The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo Offers the Longest Zip Line Tour in Costa Rica

Puntarenas, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo is offering longest zip line tour in Costa Rica. The tour consists of 25 Zip-Line cables crossing over 11 Waterfalls. Tourists can avail a discount of 25% booking the adventure tours in Costa Rica (Aventura En Costa Rica)online at the website.



Talking about the adventure tours, especially zip lines in Costa Rica (Zip Line Costa Rica), a representative of the organization says, “The real essence of enjoying an adrenaline-packed vacation in Costa Rica lies in participating in activities that come under different names like: zip line, canopy tour, canopy ride, zip lining and even flying fox.”



“These are among the most thrilling activities and at the same time safest. The greatest advantage of enjoying our unique 3-TO 4 hour canopy tour or zip line tour in our Adventure Park is that our zip line tour is stretched over 11 waterfalls and it is one of the longest zip lines you may ever find all over the world,” he added further.



Nonetheless, all the adventurous activities happen under the expert watch and the assistance of the company’s guide who help travelers relish their forays over the exotic rain forests while gliding over the zip lines. The company claims that travelers enjoy magical opulence of the Costa Rican rain forests that seep into their consciousness while they travel from one zip line to another.



The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo is best known for offering the best Costa Rica tours. This adventure park-cum-hotel also offers tours like Superman Zip Line Tour on Finca Daniel, Costa Rica Canopy Tours, Horseback Riding Tours and many to name.



About The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo

The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo was founded by a German couple, Barbara and Dietmar Maier. Barbara's job as a flight attendant gave them the opportunity to travel the world.



Today the company has 15 permanent employees and 5 temporary workers/ interns. Barbara and Dietmar made it their goal to create an atmosphere of cordiality, dedication, familiarity and individuality. The packages offered at this park -cum-hotel are expected to fulfill the demands of the tourists along with helping them enjoy every second of their stay in Costa Rica.



For more information, please visit http://www.adventureparkcostarica.com/es/