The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo Offers the Super Saving Silver Package

Puntarenas, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo, the ultimate destination for adventure tours in Costa Rica offers the super saving silver package. This package is an ideal choice for tourists who prefer experiencing a few of the adventures in one single night along with all the inclusive package deal.



This silver package includes one night at a room preferred by the tourists, breakfast, three course dinner, and a chance to opt for any one from five different options for half-day tours of Costa Rica Tourism. The price of the room depends up on what type of room the tourists select. Apart from silver package, this adventure park in Costa Rica also offers gold package and platinum package which help tourists get better deals.



Talking about the tour packages, a spokesperson for the organization says, “We truly believe that the vacation you have in Costa Rica must be a unique experience. Contact us in advance and we will help you design a vacation package tailored to your requirements, preferences and budget. The stay package comes with various combinations such as all meals included, adventure activities, adventure sports, hiking, airport pickup and drop-off, a dedicated vehicle and local guides”.



He also said, “Through our distinctive tour packages, you will have a customized vacation that meets your every need. Experience the real Costa Rica at Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo.



At night, enjoy your comfortable rooms. The only sounds you will hear are those emanating from the surrounding countryside. After a solid night’s sleep, you will awake totally refreshed and ready for your next day’s adventures”.



About The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo

The Adventure Park and Hotel Vista Golfo was founded by a German couple, Barbara and Dietmar Maier. Barbara's job as a flight attendant gave them the opportunity to travel the world.



Today the company has 15 permanent employees and 5 temporary workers/ interns. Barbara and Dietmar made it their goal to create an atmosphere of cordiality, dedication, familiarity and individuality. The packages offered at this park -cum-hotel are expected to fulfill the demands of the tourists for their stay in Costa Rica.



For more information, please visit http://www.adventureparkcostarica.com



TOLL-FREE*: 1-800-9538262

Telephone: (00 506) 2639 83 03 or (011 506) 2639 83 03 from the United States

Cellular: (00 506) 8382 3312 or (011 506) 8382 33 12 from the United States

Fax: (00 506) 2639 81 30 or (011 506) 2639 81 30 from the United States

Or Fax Toll-Free 1-800-9538262