The Adventures of Boochi Malloochi: New Children's Book Tells Enthralling Tale of One Girl's Lucky Find

Monroe, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- In a world where life is full of twists, turns and tribulations, an engaging role model is a lucky find for any child. Thankfully, author Sal Corrente provides parents and children with life’s ultimate hero – one without guns, super powers or magic costumes. Her secret weapon? Politeness!



The Adventures of Boochi Malloochi: The Hunt for Treasure is the first book in a series twelve that introduces the world to Boochi herself. Polite, caring and always game for a true adventure, the character is poised to engage the hearts of parents and children around the world.



In her first installment, Boochi discovers a treasure chest buried on the beach. After unlocking endless doors, Boochi and her family find themselves traveling the world to meet new faces and discover exciting new destinations.



However, just how safe is the chest from pirates who discover she has found the treasure they have spent decades looking for?



To find out what happens next, eager adventurers will need to buy the book. However, as the author attests, a magical journey awaits.



“This series will take readers of all ages on a rollercoaster ride of surprises and unexpected adventures. The sky is the limit for Boochi and her family,” explains Corrente.



While steeped with sharp wit and an unpredictable streak, Boochi possesses qualities that Corrente believes are more important than any magic power or weapon.



“Boochi is always polite, respectful and genuinely caring. No matter the situation, she never forgets her manners and does her best to help anyone she can. She is never disrespectful or rude. In a world that offers our children so many bad influences, Boochi is a character that children will love and learn from,” he adds.



Critics are hailing the book as a refreshing addition to a genre that’s lacking characters who can act as a steady influence to their readers. Coupled with Boochi’s ability to adventure into the unknown, her character is serving as real-life proof that cool and caring can co-exist in harmony.



“It’s great to hear parents telling me that their children not only loved sharing Boochi’s adventure, but that they want to be like her. This is exactly why I wrote the book – to fuse the perfect story with the perfect role model; it’s a great combination,” Corrente concludes.



The Adventures of Boochi Malloochi: The Hunt for Treasure, published by Dancing With Bear Publishing, is available now from CreateSpace, amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and towerbooks.com.



To find out more information, please check out the author’s official Facebook page. His progress can also be followed on Twitter. In addition, you can visit Sal Corrente’s Author Page.



About the Author

As a writer, father, husband and visionary, using imagination to craft worlds while breathing life into mysterious characters, Sal is an author who attracts readers into the light of excitement and fantasy.



With his brand new series of adventure books, he takes us down a road full of twists, discoveries and surprises.



Join him on this journey into the unknown, and unpredictable. After all, reality is over-rated.



Sal is currently published by Dancing With Bear Publishing; Children’s Line.