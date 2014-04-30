The Adventures of Buford T. Johnson: Compelling Novel Fuses Faith & Fiction to Prove God Has a Plan for Everyone

Rome, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Everyone faces adversity, but those putting their faith in the Lord an those ignoring his word will see drastic differences in their outcome. In a powerful and thought-provoking new novel by author Eric Wright, this struggle plays out in gripping fashion.



‘The Adventures of Buford T. Johnson’ tells opposite sides of the same story, from the perspective of one boy who comes-of-age in the most difficult of circumstances.



Synopsis:



The story of a young boy named Buford T. Johnson, who has a very active imagination. Buford has suffered a lot of different tragic events since the day he was born. His mother died while giving birth, and his father blames Buford and God for taking away his wife.



Buford has a lot of different trials while growing up, and he uses his imagination to escape his harsh reality.



There are many different paths that we can choose to take in our lives. Different paths can lead to different outcomes. See what path Buford chooses to take for himself and how it affects his life and everyone around him.



“Millions of people in the world are in the same boat as Buford, and I wrote this book for them,” says Wright, a prolific writer. “Many of these are truly alone and feel as if there is nobody in the world they can turn to. I’m hoping that, by reading about Buford, they too will be inspired to seek out God and learn that he is actually the only force they need in their life.”



Continuing, “Literature is still a hugely-powerful vehicle for change, and I hope that people from all walks of life will adapt my narrative to their own situations and eventually see radical transformations in their own lives.”



Wright believes that the key to his message is the stark differences between Buford and his father.



“This theme runs deep throughout, and eventually comes to a head when Buford has an accident and his father has a bold decision to make – will he put his faith in God and see that he actually does have a plan for everyone, or will he continue with his old ways and spiral out of control? If you want to find out what happens, you’ll have to buy the book!’ he adds.



With the novel’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Adventures of Buford T. Johnson’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1mWCPRW.



More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BufordTJohnsonAdventures.



About Wright

“The one thing you should know about me is that I am a family man. I have been married for fifteen years and we have four beautiful children. We have two girls and two boys who we love very much. I started writing after I got married and is something that I am very passionate about doing. I started out writing poetry for my wife on special occasions and eventually got the desire to write books. I have not had any of my works published at present, but I am confident that one day I will be lucky to get them in print for others to enjoy. Some of the different types of works I have done are children's books, poetry, Christian romance novel, children's plays and many more. If you are interested in reading some of these other works I would be happy to send them to you. My main purpose in writing is to provide people with fun and interesting reads that will an example of how people should treat each other.”