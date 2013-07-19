The "Afterburner" Vaporizer Pen for Wax and Oil Concentrates to Be Released

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- In recent years, more and more smokers are turning to vaporizing pens or "vape pens" as a safer way to inhale the vapors of herbal oils and waxes. Leading vaporizer retailer http://www.puffnuggs.com is launching a new vape pen July 23 to serve the growing market of people looking for high quality, affordably-priced vaporizer pens.



The electronic "Afterburner" vaporizer pen can be used for wax, concentrates, BHO, honey oil and shatter. It was designed using the newest technology in vaping. The Afterburner is superior to similar wax vape pens because it has a unique wax screen that makes it 40 percent more efficient.



The basic design of the average vaporizer allows smokers to inhale the many active ingredients while at the same time avoiding any of the harmful elements that may exist on that specific flower that are invisible to the naked eye. The new Afterburner vaporizer will be offered at puffnuggs.com for only $47.95. Customers will have a chance to get this new vaporizer product with free shipping



Like other Puff Nuggs vape pens, the Afterburner offers vaporizer users the experience of a new level of vaporizing. The product is far superior to the ordinary wax vaporizers currently on the market. It will make smoking of oils richer and more enjoyable than other available vaporizers. It produces HUGE clouds of smoke. The vaporizer has a rechargeable battery estimated to last up to 500 cycles. If you like oils and extracts, this may be the vape pen you have been looking for.



