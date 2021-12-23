The Age of Automation in the Legal Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2021 -- The legal sector is becoming an increasingly innovative environment, especially given the momentum provided by more sophisticated technology. Automation has been a growing trend in the commercial world for years but has not been picked up by many legal teams. However, the pandemic has caused a significant shift in attitudes towards what technology can be used to do and how, and where, it is most relevant. There are many manual and siloed processes in law that could benefit from the refresh that technology-driven tools, such as automation, can provide. One of these is contracts management - according to Gartner more than 70% of medium and large companies still have manual contracting processes. Adopting automated, AI-powered solutions to manage contract lifecycles can make a huge difference to the pressure on the legal team and considerably reduce the timescales involved. This technology also has the potential to reduce costs, improve productivity and minimize risks, such as mistakes and human error.



As a leading legal recruitment agency, Larson Maddox focuses on ensuring that clients and candidates are ahead of the latest developments affecting the in-house legal world. The team has a broad range of expertise that covers many different industries, including life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial services, retail and media. This extensive experience has made Larson Maddox a go-to legal recruitment agency for many different types of organizations looking to find exceptional talent to fill key in-house legal roles. The firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and provides specialist hiring support for a range of experienced and senior executive roles across legal and regulatory functions. Through a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Larson Maddox is able to create options for the unique set of needs that every in-house team has. The firm is well-established as a prominent legal recruitment agency in the USA and a go to for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step.



Larson Maddox is a truly nationwide legal recruitment agency with a presence that extends to most major cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The USA team is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, which ensures there is a robust international dimension to what Larson Maddox is able to offer both companies and individuals. In addition, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. An agile and innovative approach has allowed the firm to continue to evolve through the challenges of the past year - and the internal team has been vital to this. Consultants at Larson Maddox are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a legal recruitment agency with a sound pedigree the firm is able to offer a variety of roles today, including Labor and Employment Associate, Contracts Manager and Associate General Counsel [Fund Formation].



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said 'Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality regulatory and legal professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated Industry specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. In a recruitment market that we feel is outdated and slow, we are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster.'



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.