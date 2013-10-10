The All New "Blog Beast" Makes Worldwide Release, Oct. 11

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- A new blogging platform designed exclusively for Empower Network members, the “ENV2” aka “The Blog Beast”, will officially be released and be fully operational worldwide on October 11, 2013. The platform was designed to benefit anybody looking to promote their business with blogging.



The ENV2 platform gets users organic traffic with one of the top 300 websites in the world,” says BDM Capital Advisors president Bruce Moore, who made the announcement.



According to Moore, ENV2 is simple point and click blogging platform is a sales conversion engine to track and control downline. It also comes packaged with a mobile audio/video app that allows users to upload a recorded audio, quick video or even streamed videos directly from mobile phones. Moore is quoted as saying “We have promoted many different products, but never one that can be used to promote it'self. As an affiliate, 100% commissions are available.”



Built to make bloggers money, ENV2 gives users the ability to blog from their smartphones or other mobile electronic devises.



Registration for the new ENV2, which will be very essential if people own their businesses, be an entrepreneur, online marketer, or professional, can be made at http://www.blogbeast.com/?id=letbirdiemanhelpyou.



The ENV2 blogging platform development is spearheaded by David Wood and David Sharpe along with their in-house pool of IT experts, who have envisioned an easy and enjoyable way of building online media presence. The concept is revolutionary to blogging, as well as, promised to be real “game-changer.”



The ENV2 includes a box-full of unique features that are not offered to any blogging platform. One of its sought-after features is the ability of a user to maintain several blogs into one account. “Not just that, you can also conceal multiple domains in a single account using a newer domain mapping capability,” reveals Moore.



Highlights of the new ENV2 platform are three game-changing functionalities. First is the Simple 2-Click Blogging, which allows users to treat blogging as a no-brainer or “grandma-proof”.



“Basically, you can just post a blog in just 2 clicks and publish it to whatever setting you’d like – public, private, etc.,” notes Moore.



Persons will also be able to upload a recorded audio, quick video or even streamed videos directly from mobile with its Mobile Audio/Visual Broadcasting App. According to Moore, this application tool sets ENV2 platform apart from others, due to its ability to directly communicate with followers, clients or customers on your blog.



About BDM Capital Advisors

BDM Capital Advisors is an internet and affiliate marketing company. Marketing on the web for over 3 years. This is one of the biggest launches our company has been involved in. My personal blog is located at http://www.empowernetwork.com/letbirdiemanhelpyou/



For further information about the ENV2 blogging platform, please contact: Bruce Moore, President of BDM Capital Advisors. 941-376-1669, birdieman54@gmail.com or get preregistered at .www.blogbeast.com/?id=letbirdiemanhelpyou