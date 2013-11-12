The All-New Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2013 Deal on Weekly Price Deals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The all new Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon comes with some improvements unlike, its predecessor which includes a nicer screen and a faster processor. The e-ink technology put to use within the gadget resembles paper, produces no glaring effect and sips power. The device accompanies some high-end features and offers readers with higher resolutions and contrast. Those who are planning to purchase the device can make good use of the All-New Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2013 deals available at Amazon. Weekly Price Deals is dedicated towards providing visitors with all the exciting deals which can be availed from Amazon.com. Apart from electronic items and digital cameras, visitors can also get information about various types of video games and the deals available on them from Weekly Price Deals.



Some of the useful features of the Kindle Paperwhite include long battery backup, Wi-Fi connectivity, built-in light as well as large screen size. One of the biggest advantages of the device is that users can read books even on bright sunlight without any glare. The light system that is built-in helps in preventing eye strain unlike, the older versions which consist of backlit lighting systems. Apart from that, users can also adjust the brightness of the screen so that reading books become convenient under all types of lighting conditions. A distraction free reading is guaranteed by the device where the text appears dark, the screen appears white and reading happens effortlessly. While reading the books on the new Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon, users are also provided with the opportunity to edit, add notes at margin, export and delete text. All these great features certainly make this device a must have for those addicted to reading. Weekly Price Deals brings all the information about the essential features of the device along with the deals available on it from Amazon.



Weekly Price is an affiliate of Amazon and it puts in every effort to bring forward the most exciting and attractive deals available on different types of electronic gadgets as well as video games. The Kindle Paperwhite can be easily carried to different places and offers a backup of nearly thirty hours. It takes about four hours for the device to charge completely. About 1100 books can be stored by users within the device and it is also easy to organize different types of books with the help of Cloud storage solutions.



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Weekly Price Deals is dedicated towards offering visitors with all the latest deals available on various types of products. Apart from that, visitors can also get crucial information related to the different features of the product from their internet portal. The company is an Amazon affiliate and ensures that visitors can take the advantage of various deals by offering them timely information about all the different deals.



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