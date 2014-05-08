The All-Rite Group of Companies Launches an Energy Efficiency Campaign

Brampton, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Companies looking to reduce energy costs often turn to their heating and air conditioning systems to achieve this goal, yet there are many other ways one can save in this area. As All-Rite Doors explains, the various All-Rite dock and door systems are designed to lower heating and cooling costs while keeping the interior climate of the facility stable. Subsidies and incentive programs help companies make the switch to energy efficient solutions, and All-Rite Doors recommends various products for those looking to begin working toward an energy efficient facility.



"From hi-speed vinyl doors to dock seals and shelters, the All-Rite Group of Companies strives to save clients money in numerous ways. Companies find they have better things to spend their money on than energy bills, and All-Rite understands this. Consider an air barrier or a PVC strip curtain to help keep these costs down so the money can be applied to research and development programs or to improving order efficiency for higher customer satisfaction," the head office of the company explains.



Air barriers work to create seals on open doorways and effectively keep cold, heat, insects, exhaust fumes, and dust from entering an area. Companies find, with the installation of air barriers, costs are quickly recouped in the form of energy savings while employees and customers notice an improvement in their comfort level.



"The air barrier works to keep the heat indoors during the winter and cool air inside during the summer. Consumers find the barrier seals open doorways by as much as 90 percent, and certain incentives may help to offset any costs associated with purchasing and installing the air barrier so this should be looked into when deciding if this is the right option for a company," the head office continues.



A PVC strip curtain remains a popular option with clients also as it offers energy savings, yet allows for unsurpassed visibility. In addition to offering reduced production costs and energy consumption, the curtain acts as a noise barrier and employees report an increase in safety and comfort.



"Contact All-Rite today to learn more about various energy saving options available to companies. Summer is quickly approaching so now is the time to start looking for ways to save on energy bills. The All-Rite Group of Companies offers a number of solutions and one is sure to be right for each client," the head office declares.



About All-Rite Group of Companies

All-Rite Group of Companies strives to provide consumers with products know for integrity, longevity, and quality, sharing products, service, and installation expertise to help clients meet their needs when it comes to doors, docks, material handling, and more. The company remains dedicated to clients, helping clients minimize energy costs and downtime while maintaining safe environments. Prices continue to be fair and competitive, and the company strives to meet or exceed client expectations in the areas of timeliness and attention to detail.