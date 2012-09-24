The Allegra Series: The Enchanted Forest - New Children's Book Offers Adventure, Exploration and Moral Re-enforcement

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Providing a rich literary experience for children around the world, author Alyssa Scheidemann is delighted to announce the release of the first volume of her new adventure fiction series.



‘The Allegra Series: The Enchanted Forest’, forms the first installment of The Allegra Series itself, which focuses on the adventurous life of young Allegra Sonata.



An adventurer with a thirst for exploration, Sonata loves to explore the world around her, while doing anything she can to help those she loves. In the first volume, Sonata finds herself deep in The Enchanted Forest as she makes her way to find a magical herb. Adventure strikes as she embarks on the discovery of plants and animals that she didn’t know existed.



As the author explains, Sonata is the perfect role model for the modern-day child.



“She is kind, giving and a brave example of a young woman,” says Scheidemann, who wanted to develop a story with a character children could look up to.



She continues, “She is very kind to those who are close to her, as well as those she comes into contact with. Children and especially young girls need an example of growing up while displaying kindness, love and positive attitudes.”



The Allegra Series is primarily aimed at children ages seven to nine years old, or those in school grades one to two.



“However, I hope that parents will enjoy the books, too. The children of today have the power to directly influence the world around them. If they are to get there, they need a strong set of role models,” Scheidemann concludes.



The Allegra Series: The Enchanted Forest, published by CreateSpace, is available now from Amazon.com and the author’s own website.



About Alyssa Scheidemann

Alyssa Scheidemann grew up in Wayne, New Jersey, and moved to Florida when she was 15, where she currently resides. She always loved reading poetry and books all her life which led to her love of writing, especially poetry and stories. Alyssa is also the author of the poetry book, "Seasonal Lives Poetry Collection: With Me."



She is currently working on other future book projects.