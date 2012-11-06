The Allen Matkins' Legal Team Continues to Get Recognition for Their Excellence

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Southern California-based law firm Allen Matkins has been recognized for the 11th consecutive year as the number one real estate law firm in California by Chambers & Partners USA. The recognition follows twenty five of the Allen Matkins team being recognized in the 2012 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.



Allen Matkins real estate attorneys are assisting investors and developers who are seeing opportunities in the recovering economy. Good real estate investment opportunities still exist and when these opportunities appear, the team of Allen Matkins helps clients navigate the complex web of laws and regulations surrounding any southern California development project.



Allen Matkins wants to help its clients view “real estate from the top.” A spokesperson for the firm explained what that means:



“From the outside looking in, real estate law can look incredibly complex. However, our goal is to help clients view real estate ‘from the top’. Our attorney’s help clients understand the complexities of real estate law and illustrate how they can use these complexities to create opportunities for themselves. We want to show our clients how to recognize opportunities before anyone else and capitalize on these opportunities in order to increase their net worth.”



The AllenMatkins.com website features a plethora of editorial content regarding the economic recovery in southern California, including information that indicates a rebound in commercial property prices as well as legal news and updates.



Despite having a specialist team of real estate attorneys the firm is a multidisciplinary practice. The team of two hundred and twenty lawyers each specializes in a discipline to best help clients with their legal issues. The firm has received a myriad of awards including Corporate Counsel declaring Allen Matkins as the “Go-To" law firm for labor and employment in 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008 and in 2006.



About AllenMatkins.com

AllenMatkins.com is a southern California-based law firm. The firm is a multidisciplinary practice, with expertise in a wide range of services and industries. They have a team of lawyers who specializes in real estate law, commercial financing, construction, and other services involving real estate development in southern California. For more information, please visit: http://www.allenmatkins.com