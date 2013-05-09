The Amber Institute Provide Health Services to Thousands of Families for Their Needs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The Amber Institute is proud to present ChaseLife. ChaseLife is a membership based discount program on health services and products from the Amber Institute. Minister Enqi, the founder of ChaseLife and Amber Institute is servicing thousands of Families in need around the world with cutting edge Bio-Electric Health Care.



ChaseLife is simply a way to give the people who need it most a discount on their needs and the needs of their loved ones. ChaseLife members receive up to 20% off all purchases and 50% off all diagnostics. The Amber Institute is the most cutting edge organization in terms of HydroHemoPhotoPhysiology world-wide.



Minister EnQi has also co-founded the Aboriginal Medical Association and the Wholistic University, both of which are tremendously successful. Minister Enqi is currently on tour with Dr. Ali Muhammad the co-founder of the Aboriginal Medical Association & founder of I.S.I.S..



Today's opportunity is tomorrow's reality, LIVE IT or DIET. For more information please go to www.theamberinstitute.com or call 267-888-0022...



About Us

For more information visit the website http://www.theamberinstitute.com/



For Media Contact:

Amber Institute

http://www.theamberinstitute.com/