The American Dream Today Publishes "10 Ways to Create Your Own American Dream"

Nikenya is an online community that was launched about four years ago to help members achieve the new American dream. The creators of the site encourage members to share their stories with other members and to read timely and informative articles and guides on how to live a successful life.



The American dream today is still alive and stronger than ever as more and more people are starting their own businesses and generally living life on their own terms.



The information age including the Internet is a large part of the American dream today. In fact, some economists say the Internet is going to create more millionaires in the next decade than at any other time in the history of America. This paradigm shift is quickly changing the business landscape of not only America but the entire world, and many people are falling behind simply because they lack the necessary tools to take advantage of the Internet such as computers and handheld devices.



“I landed on your site after a friend shared your link on Facebook. I totally agree with guys that Americans are hurting and Washington is dragging its heels trying to help us get ahead and stay ahead. American is about number 3 in education and we’re losing the race in space exploration. There are so many things going on now it’s hard to focus on just one thing. You guys have an awesome site.” – Richard Peterson



From American dream vacations to finding and holding a job, many Americans are ready to get into the arena and fight for their rights to live a comfortable life.



About American Dream Website

Does The American Dream Still Exist? The creators of the Nikenya and the American Dream website think it does. America is one of the best places to live as there are no limits to what one can accomplish. An immigrant from Hungary came here with $10 in his pocket and built an empire worth billions of dollars and he helped a lot of people along the way.