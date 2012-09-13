The American Heart Association Supports "Building Hope for a New Life Home Giveaway" Project

Marrero, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- IDO, Inc. is pleased to announce the official support of the American Heart Association for the “Building Hope for a New Life Home Giveaway” Project.



Since 1997, IDO, Inc. (Individuals Developing Others), has aspired to improve the lives of the youth and seniors of the Greater New Orleans, Metairie and St. Charles communities.



For years, the need for safe, family friendly and spiritually supportive facilities has been recognized and the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, exposed this need on many levels and in many areas. The lack of positive entertainment facilities that encourage family interaction has contributed to the alarming rise in detrimental behavior by youth, and the seniors of our community are often isolated, perpetuating a host of unhealthy feelings. It’s time that something is done!



An Inclusive Community Campus

The vision is to build a 40 acre inclusive community campus in St. Charles Parish, easily accessible to the Greater New Orleans and Metairie areas that will provide a place where young people and seniors can build lasting, positive changes in their lives. Families will engage in positive activities and enjoy such things as a health and fitness center, bookstore, bowling alley, and more! The goal is to work to eradicate poverty of the mind, body and spirit with the ultimate goal of changing lives and strengthening families. The community campus will act as a bridge to connect the resources of community nonprofit organizations with the various needs and opportunities currently existing in the community.



The Home Giveaway

With the support of Hyman L. Bartolo, JR Contractors, Inc., plans have been drawn and the campaign initiated to encourage the community to reserve their $100 tickets to be entered into the drawing for a new home, built in one of New Orleans’ most beautiful subdivisions! Having full consideration of the community we serve, IDO, Inc. has created a monthly giving program which is ideal for donors wishing to divide their donations into manageable amounts that fit their budgets and charitable giving goals. This option still qualifies the contributor for the home giveaway. For all donation options and to reserve tickets, visit www.nlfamilycenter.com.



Early Bird Incentives

Over the year of the project, IDO, Inc. has planned several Early Bird Incentives and the first incentive has been unveiled!



Reserve tickets NOW for a chance to win a YEAR OF FREE GAS!

Be among the first 500 people to reserve tickets and be entered into the drawing for a YEAR OF FREE GAS!



