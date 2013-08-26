The American Musical Theatre Academy, London Is Preparing to Release Their Trip Dates

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The Academy will take students to the US to study with American counterparts



Prospective students of the American Musical Theatre Academy are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the dates for their partial term studying in New York. Students at American Musical Theatre Academy study in New York for a time, learning how American creative teams operate, how to audition and how to meet the expectations on Broadway and throughout the United States.



“Understanding the expectation in America is as important as knowing how to work in London. A truly great musical theatre career is achieved by working on both sides of the Atlantic. That’s what we teach at American Musical Theatre Academy.” – Kenneth Avery-Clark, Principal, American Musical Theatre Academy



Each year, about the middle of the term, students travel to New York to study with Broadway professional to train in a positive and intensive study tour. By the time they return home to London, they will understand the ways of Broadway, the world’s most famous home for musical theatre.



“I learned so much in such a short time. Broadway is amazing. London is home, but New York is the place to learn the profession of musical theatre. And no other school that I have ever heard of in Europe does this. Thank you. This was an amazing experience.” - __________, Former Student



About The American Musical Theatre Academy of London

The American Musical Theatre Academy of London is London's newest and most exciting place to study Musical Theatre and Acting. They put a strong emphasis on the American style, take their students to New York to train with Broadway professionals and learn in a positive, 'No Pain - No Gain' manner.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact jonorth at +44 (0)20 7253 3118 or email at info@americanacademy.co.uk.



Contact jonorth

Telephone +44 (0)20 7253 3118

Email info@americanacademy.co.uk

Website http://www.americanacademy.co.uk/