The Amos House of Faith Receives Generous Donation

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The Amos House of Faith is pleased to announce it has received a $ 4,900 donation from the Annual Houston Fire Charity Hockey Tournament.



The annual event mixes bragging rights and fun on the ice while serving as a fundraising and awareness event for The Amos House of Faith.



Created in memory of Amos Page, who perished in a house fire at just twenty two months old, The Amos House of Faith’s primary function is to serve as a safe haven for burn victims. The funds will continue to support families affected by fire and provide temporary lodging for caretakers of burn patients, support, and loving care for anyone affected by burn tragedies.



“We are very supportive of one other, said founder and director Justina Page. The Houston Fire Department whole wholeheartedly supports our goals, initiatives and fundraisers; likewise I support their mission on and off the scene of fire and burn tragedies”.



According to The National Fire Protection Association:



- On average, seven people die in U.S. home fires per day.

- Almost two-thirds (62%) of reported home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.



Since opening, with the help of donors, sponsors and volunteers, The Amos House of Faith has created two signature programs; The After Burn Club- which offers a strong support system from k-8th grade students and the highly anticipated annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Hermann Memorial Hospital which includes patients, staff, and family members within the burn community.



Visit http://www.theamoshouseoffaith.org.



About The Amos House of Faith

The Amos House of Faith is Houston’s only non-profit organization created to provide special support to those who have been affected by burns in Houston Texas and surrounding areas. The programs we provide are tailor made to assist various needs in the burn community. Whether you are a child, burn survivor, caretaker, or firefighter, our ultimate goal is to impact the lives of those that we support.



Vannessa Wade, Connect The Dots PR

832-971-7541 vannessa@connectthedotspr.com