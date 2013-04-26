The Analytical Resource for Bloggers and Affiliate Marketers to Improve Their Online Businesses

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- MakeExtraIncomeatHome puts together some of the most essential steps related to monetization of a new website, how to achieve high rankings on search engines and describes the most effective link building strategies to be used after the latest Google updates.



In addition, in order to build the foundation of establishing a successful online business it covers some important aspects about blogging and copywriting in general. MakeExtraIncomeatHome.com was launched with the intention of breaking the barrier of knowledge that most new comers are facing after deciding to start an internet based business.



The founder is Felipe Kurpiel an internet marketer who started working online in 2010 focusing mainly on Google Adwords campaigns. He has a degree in Engineer reason why some of the strategies shared throughout the articles on his website have strong justifications and deep analysis which makes easier for new comers comprehend why they are taking this or that action when implementing different strategies.



In addition, Felipe uses a personal and friendly approach and when it comes to make money online not so many leaders are willing to take the same venue.



The website is mainly focus on SEO strategies however a big part of it is devoted to teach new comers about how to use affiliate marketing to monetize a brand new website.



For beginners or intermediate online marketers willing to learn new ways to make money online and how to achieve better rankings on search engines MakeExtraIncomeatHome.com provides a variety of tips and strategies to be applied with ease.



The foundations of affiliate marketing and how to be successful when implementing core SEO principles are some of the topics covered on this new website. Nevertheless, there are more alternatives for monetization being shared such as analyzing eBay as a business opportunity and how to make better use of YouTube for marketing purpose and as a valuable lead generation channel.



