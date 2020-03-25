"The Anatomy of Accomplishment: Your Guide to Bigger, Better, Bolder Business Results," with Authors Erin Joy and Colleen Biggs

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Tune in to Voiceamerica's Empowerment channel (https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/251/voiceamerica-empowerment) on Wednesday February 26th, 2020 at 10 am PST as they discuss the Book Launch and how you can get your hands on your own personal copy.



About Erin Joy

A third-generation female entrepreneur, Erin Joy understands the rewards and challenges of starting a company and fueling its success. She has made it her life's mission to provide female business owners with the resources, services, and support they need to be successful in business and life. After 15 years spent selling and consulting in the real estate industry,



Erin founded Black Dress Circle® in 2011 to help guide businesses in all sectors facing a variety of challenges–from under performance to fast, unexpected growth. Erin's consulting and executive coaching services have improved the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of organizations across many industries. Black Dress Circle®, facilitates member-driven round tables exclusively for female business owners. As a certified PeerSpectives facilitator through the Edward Lowe Foundation, Erin created this peer-based program in order to address the common challenges faced by women leading emerging and evolving organizations.



About the Book

From actionable tips for overcoming business obstacles to keys for sustainable success in a crowded marketplace, The Anatomy of Accomplishment: Your Guide to Bigger, Better, Bolder Business Results arms both new and seasoned entrepreneurs and executives with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing global economy. More than just a challenge and solution novel, this book contains stories of triumph and tribulation with easy-to-implement action steps to empower business owners, executives, and high-level professionals with the resources and mindsets that facilitate power, success, courage, leadership, and more. A must-read business book for anyone seeking to learn what it takes to achieve at the highest level.



About Host Colleen Biggs

Colleen Biggs strives to reach all women through influence to encourage the understanding that in order to be, have, and do anything in life that you desire, you must first Gain Clarity! Colleen survived an early childhood of chaos, loss, and abuse. It was through these trials that she gained the clarity to understand the magnitude of loving others unconditionally and realizing the power of community. She is an inspiration to others by helping them realize their worth, gain clarity, and SHOW UP. She believes that life is about thriving and not simply surviving. She has extensive success and experience in Corporate America for over 30 years, coaching over 300 CEO's, franchising, voluntary national and local community service, and numerous project launches. She has served as a Director for her church and organized women's retreats and local girls' camps as well as serves on several Advisory Boards. Most recently she launched the successful business, Lead Up for Women. Lead Up for Women is an elite community of like-minded women driven by Passion, Power & Purpose. She currently has a weekly radio show on the Voiceamerica® Empowerment Channel; Lead Up for Women: Speak Up to Lead Up, and publishes a bi-monthly magazine. She travels the nation hosting powerful retreats empowering, motivating and educating women to #lead without permission by tapping into their purpose. She is happily married to the love of her life with 7 children and 10 grandchildren.



"We are honored to have Erin Joy on our Network to share her journey of empowering women Entrepreneurs with this easy-to-implement action steps book to that facilitates power, success, courage, leadership, and more " – said Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of the show.



