The Anderson Hair Sciences and Research Center Launches Newly Redesigned Responsive Website

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Dr. Ken Anderson, a double board certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in hair restoration in Atlanta, of the Anderson Hair Sciences and Research Center, recently launched a new responsive version of his practice website. The goal was to cater to the Center’s entire audience and provide an optimal viewing experience for visitors across a wide range of devices. That means that regardless of the device the visitor is using – be it a desktop, a laptop, a tablet or a smartphone – the user is ensured a positive experience. Because the new responsive site scales itself to fit a mobile device automatically patients will have the same easy access to information from a tablet or a smartphone as they would on their home computers.



The newly redesigned site is targeted to offer a high quality, enriching online experience to both current and prospective patients. In addition to the responsive design, the new website will enhance user experience with new features and an improved before and after photo gallery. The website is easy to navigate and provides comprehensive information about hair restoration procedures offered at the Anderson Hair Sciences and Research Center, ranging from the ARTAS System (Robot-Assisted Hair Restoration Surgery) to the Strip Method and the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method.



In these times of online searching, it is Dr. Anderson’s goal to be as easily reachable as possible for those who seek the Center’s expertise. Through website “consultation requests” and contact information readily available to the mobile device and computer user, anyone with hair loss needs can easily contact Dr. Anderson for an appointment.



About Dr. Ken Anderson

Dr. Ken Anderson is the Founder and Director of the Anderson Hair Sciences and Research Center. He is a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon who has been practicing hair restoration surgery exclusively since 2003. He began in private practice in Beverly Hills, California in 2003. In 2008, Dr. Anderson was recruited from California to join the Emory Facial Center, a satellite office of the main Emory Hospital dedicated to facial cosmetic surgery, to offer hair restoration to Emory Healthcare patients. His educational contributions include several Grand Rounds Lectures presented to the Emory Department of Dermatology, and the Emory Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. An internationally recognized authority on hair restoration, Dr. Ken Anderson has delivered scholarly lectures to physician audiences around the world, including Tokyo and Okinawa, Japan, and Vancouver, Canada. Dr. Anderson is also committed to education of physicians in the community, and has delivered educational talks to the physicians of Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, GA, as well as to the Department of Family Medicine at Mercer University in Macon, GA, as well as at the annual meeting of the Foundation for Facial Aesthetic Surgery held in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Anderson founded the Anderson Hair Sciences and Research Center in Atlanta in 2012, located in The Medical Quarters building across from Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs.



For more information about the Anderson Hair Sciences and Research Center visit http://www.atlantahairsurgeon.com or call (404) 256-4247.



Media Contact:

Aesthetic Brand Marketing – Liliana Molina

Email: lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

Location: 5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. Suite 135, Atlanta, GA 30342

Website: http://www.atlantahairsurgeon.com